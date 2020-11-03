Shroud Says Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Is Dying, But Then Clarifies His Comments

✖

In a November 1st stream, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek elaborated on his recent comments about the status of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Following the esports organization 100 Thieves' departure from CS:GO, Shroud stated that the game was "undeniably dying." The statement was particularly surprising, given the fact that Shroud has a long history with the game. However, it seems that the streamer is starting to walk back those comments, stating instead that he was referring to the game's competitive scene in North America, as opposed to Europe. According to Shroud, the lack of teams in the region is hurting overall interest in the game.

“Do you think CS is dying? No no no, I don’t think CS is dying, I think NA CS at a competitive level has died a little bit and that’s just fact,” said Shroud. “I don’t think CS is dying by no means, I think CS is very popular still, hundred percent it is. But that’s cool, throw some words in my mouth why don’t ya. Or, maybe you didn’t throw words in my mouth, maybe I misinterpreted what I said because it is very clear the NA CS is hurting. Might not be dead, but NA CS is definitely hurting, which makes me sad, we were doing so well.”

It's hard to disagree with Shroud's assessment. The game's competitive scene has lost a lot of interest in the North American region. A big part of that is due to the coronavirus pandemic. 100 Thieves attributed its departure from the game to the pandemic, stating that it was too difficult to continue participating in events remotely. With no current end in sight for the pandemic, esports organizations and competitors have difficult choices to make regarding the future.

It stands to reason, however, if interest in the North American region were strong enough, teams like 100 Thieves would merely be pulling out of international competitions, as opposed to leaving the game entirely. Clearly, interest in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is waning a bit. It's impossible to say why that might be but, given Shroud's past with the game, it might be beneficial for publisher Valve to listen to the streamer regarding ways to reinvigorate interest.

