Shroud Reveals Why He Thinks New World Is Declining

It’s been less than a month since New World was released by Amazon Game Studios, and even though the game had a strong debut and a healthy amount of buzz, interest in the MMO seems to be dropping off a bit. Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has been a big fan of the game since it launched, but he seems all too aware of the issues facing New World. During a recent stream, Shroud attributed the declining interest to a lack of end game content, and things for players to work towards. While Shroud believes that Amazon Game Studios is working towards a fix, it might not come anytime soon.

“It’s really rough. I know Amazon Game Studiosis panicking behind the scenes, and they’re trying their absolute bestto fix it. I know that,” said Shroud. “You can’t really blame devs, because I know for a fact that this is a number one priority for them. Because they know how big the issue is.”

Shroud has devoted a lot of time to the game since launch, and told players that don’t have the time to grind that they might not want to bother getting invested in New World. However, now it seems the streamer might be changing his tone, a bit. While Shroud did not specifically say anything about newer players, he did indicate during the stream that he might pull back from grinding a bit himself, since there’s less reason to do so.

“I don’t think I’d fully quit, but I would definitely chill. There’s noreason to pump so many hours if you aren’t grinding for anything,” said Shroud.

Time will tell whether New World manages to maintain a faithful audience, or if players will start to drop off completely. Maintaining strong interest in an MMO is not an easy task, and many developers have struggled to do just that. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Amazon Game Studios can keep players coming back to New World. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

