Shroud Wants the Judge Dropped from Valorant

In a recent Twitch stream, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek argued that Valorant developer Riot Games needs to remove the Judge shotgun. The streamer found himself frustrated when he was abruptly taken out by a player using the weapon. Shroud is not the first person to argue that the weapon is overpowered, as many Valorant players have voiced similar complaints. Clearly, Shroud was caught up in the heat of the moment, and it will be interesting to see whether or not his stance on the weapon will change over time. It's possible this was just frustration due to the heat of the moment!

"Literally, Riot, click the button. Delete. That’s it. Just get rid of them. Just get rid of them. It’s that simple," Shroud said during the stream.

Shroud was picked off by an opponent after placing the spike. The streamer scanned the area for opponents, and was in the middle of engaging with one when a quick enemy jumped into the area, immediately taking him out. It was an awesome move by the opposing player, but it's not so great for the one on the receiving end!

For those unfamiliar with the Judge, it's the most expensive shotgun in Valorant, setting players back 1600 credits. The weapon's cost was increased in last September's 1.07 update from 1500 credits, with the intention of seeing if that made any impact on its use. Since then, there have not been any other significant nerfs. The weapon shoots 12 bullets, and any head shots inflict double damage.

It remains to be seen whether or not Riot Games will make any kind of changes to the weapon following Shroud's frustration. The developer seems to be aware of the weapon's controversial nature, and having a streamer of Shroud's stature airing their grievances could make a difference. For now, fans of the game will just have to wait and see what comes next!

Valorant is now available on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Dexerto]