Sifu Developer Confirms Plans for Post-Launch Content

Earlier today, developer Sloclap released Sifu on PlayStation consoles and PC. While the game hasn’t been around very long, some fans might already be curious about its future. In an interview with Gaming Bolt, SloClap marketing manager Felix Garczynski was asked about the possibility of DLC, and whether or not the game will receive some kind of multiplayer mode. Garczynski confirmed that there are early plans for DLC, but fans can expect Sifu to remain a strictly single-player affair. Garczynski implies that Sloclap’s smaller size necessitated a focus on the single-player experience.

“Sifu will remain single-player only,” Garczynski toldGaming Bolt. “We arean independent studio with limited means, and wewanted the team tofocus on creating an immersive and distinctivesingle player experience.We do have additional content planned forpost-launch though!”

Unfortunately, Garczynski did not offer any specific idea what players can expect to see as far as post-launch content is concerned. Even without the possibility of multiplayer, there are a lot of interesting things that Sloclap could add to the game.Sloclap has also revealed that post-launch DLC will be available for free, which is even better news!

For those unfamiliar with the game, Sifu is a third-person beat ’em up inspired by kung fu films. The game puts players in the role of a 20-year-old martial artist seeking revenge on the men that killed his father, a Sifu at a martial arts school. In an interesting twist, player deaths play a key role in the gameplay, as the player ages with each death. As the player gets older, they grow stronger, but also more susceptible to damage from enemies. It’s an interesting twist on the genre, and it gives Sifu a style all its own.

Sifu is availablenow on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Readers interested in learningmore about the game cancheck out all of our previous coverage right here.

Have you played Sifuyet? Are you happy to hear Sloclap already has post-launch plans for the game? Let us knowin thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!