Sifu Reveals New Summer Update Details

Sifu developer Sloclap has pulled back the curtain on a new update for the game slated to release in August. The Sifu summer update will allow players to add new modifiers, which will have a drastic impact on combat. In a newly released trailer, Sloclap has shown viewers what modifiers will be released, and how they might make Sifu easier or more challenging. For example, the Bullet Time modifier makes enemies move much more slowly, while a different modifier will actually make enemies a whole lot faster.

The new trailer for the Sifu summer update can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Our next #Sifu content update is coming in August 2022 🔥 Customize the rules of your games with exciting new gameplay modifiers 😎 pic.twitter.com/OEW4R5KxuM — SifuGame (@SifuGame) June 13, 2022

Shortly after the game's release back in February, Sloclap teased plans to continue releasing new content for Sifu. While the developer plans to continue building on the game, Sloclap has already stated it will not be adding a multiplayer component. Response to the Tweet above has been fairly positive, so it seems most fans are just happy to see that Sifu continues to receive support from the studio. Hopefully these new modifiers will give fans an incentive to revisit the game, or convince newcomers to give it a try.

A third-person beat 'em up game, Sifu puts players in the role of a martial artist looking to avenge his father. The father was a sifu at a martial arts school who was killed by a former student named Yang. Yang murdered everyone else at the school, including the main character. However, they were revived by an ancient talisman, which brings them back from the dead, but slightly older each time. That mechanic plays into the actual gameplay, as players return a little bit older after each death. With age comes greater strength, but weaker defense. The game offers a steep challenge, so these modifiers should be a big help for some players!

Sifu is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Readers interested in learning more about the game can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

Have you played Sifu yet? Are you happy to hear Sloclap has more content coming for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!