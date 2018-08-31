Silent Hill 2 Secrets Revealed With ‘Off Camera” Video

Though we still have a little bit more to go before Halloween kicks off the spooky festivities, that doesn’t mean we can enjoy some of our favourite horror titles! The best place to start resides within the world of Silent Hill, the second title to be exact, as an interesting episode of “Off Camera Secrets” reveals what’s actually happening behind the scenes.

It’s been 16 years since the release of Silent Hill 2 and yet fans are still uncovering more and more of what we have missed since its initial launch. One YouTuber seeks to uncover the secrets in games such as this by using a program that allows him free exploration of the title’s inner workings. We’ve previously released his discoveries in Half-Life 2, now it’s time to dive into a more terrifying world – one where there’s a lot more Pyramid Head than we realised.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YouTuber Shesez shows off some interesting dynamics within the world of Silent Hill, including the parallel room that the game’s protagonist was looking into when he thought he was staring at a mirror. What makes this interesting is the technological techniques used during the time period that Silent Hill 2 was created. Developers would render a mirrored version of whatever was seen in game, versus projecting a reflected image. Because of this little trick, there were a few secrets left to find thanks to Shesez’s technique.

For those that have played this title, you may recall the first time that James meets the infamous Pyramid Head. While in-game, the player is forced to hide within a closet to avoid being found out – but what Off Camera Secrets reveals is a slightly different take.

When the camera pulls back from what the game usually allows, James isn’t there anymore – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other neat discoveries to be had away from the closet. As seen in the video above, a real-time puzzle room is revealed, interesting water effects, and more can be seen instead of the protagonist himself.

The Silent Hill franchise is iconic, to say the least. With a long history of twists and turns, it’s a series that has a loyal following and houses a world of secrets. As far as Silent Hill 2 goes:

“With its Poe-like atmosphere, dense fog, pitch-black hallways, and a cryptic letter from a dead wife, Silent Hill 2 promises to surpass the paranoia created by its predecessor, Silent Hill.

The sequel opens with James Sunderland, the series’ average joe protagonist, and a mysterious message that reads, “Silent Hill, our sanctuary of memories. I’ll be waiting for you there.” More puzzling is that the note is signed by Mary, his deceased wife.

James sets out for Silent Hill hopeful that he’ll find a trace of Mary. After an aborted attempt by car, James plunges into the dank fog and embarks on his quest by foot. Enter Angela, a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Mary, and who also beckons him with another curious message. It seems James can’t go back; strange things are happening in Silent Hill.

Silent Hill 2 offers 10 new formidable foes, plenty of puzzles, and bone-chilling gameplay. The sequel’s new story and characters promise to thrill and terrify. The visual and sound effects are amazingly detailed and macabre, and, if you’re playing on a system with surround sound, you may find yourself keeping the lights on.”

Silent Hill 2 is available for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360, and PC.