Silent Hill 2 Copies Seem to Have Leaked Ahead of Release

The remake of Silent Hill 2 isn't set to be released until October 8th, but it seems at least one lucky fan was able to get a copy early on PlayStation 5. According to Reddit user ConflictConscious665, someone they know was able to secure a copy of the game, and has already spent a good chunk of time with it. While the user says they don't know how this person was able to obtain it, they did provide some proof in the form of screenshots. The first of these screens shows the player's play time and progress, as well as their current location in the game.

Interestingly enough, the screenshot says the player is at 39% completion, after eight hours of play. That would seem to support creative director Mateusz Lenart's claim that Silent Hill 2 will take about 16-18 hours to complete. Fans are often skeptical about developer estimates regarding length, but it really does seem like the game is about twice as long as the original version. For gamers that care a lot about length and their overall cost investment, that number might matter quite a bit.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Silent Hill 2 remake is what level of quality players can expect. The original version of Silent Hill 2 is considered one of the best games ever, and a lot of fans have been concerned about developer Bloober Team's lack of experience with AAA games. We probably won't have any reviews until the week of release, but ConflictConscious665 says that the person playing has been impressed so far, positively comparing it to the remake of Resident Evil 2.

The most likely scenario regarding this leaked copy of Silent Hill 2 is that it came from a store that accidentally shelved the game early. That's not unheard of; lots of retailers have broken street dates for games over the years, usually by accident. If that is the case, it could suggest that other people also have copies of the game ahead of time. Luckily, there shouldn't be many concerns about the story getting spoiled (since this is a remake), but Silent Hill fans that want to go in knowing as little as possible might want to avoid discussions of the game until launch, just in case!

Are you planning on checking out the remake of Silent Hill 2? Did you ever play the original game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!