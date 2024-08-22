Silent Hill 2 Remake Is Twice as Long as the Original Game, Says Bloober Team

Bloober Team’s upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2 is said to be twice as long as its original version. By all accounts, 2001’s Silent Hill 2 isn’t a very long game. Data from How Long to Beat, a website that logs completion times from various games, has SH2 only clocking in at around 8-10 hours in total. As such, it’s a bit of a surprise to hear that the forthcoming remake, which is due out in October, is going to be considerably longer.

In a recent interaction on X, Mateusz Lenart, who is the creative director at Bloober Team on Silent Hill 2, divulged how long it would take to complete the remake. Lenart said that on average, Bloober is finding that it takes between 16 and 18 hours for players to reach the end of their first playthrough of SH2. As for those looking to do a full completionist run that will see them finding all of the secrets and collectibles that are tucked away, Lenart says it will take over 20 hours to finish.

It’s a bit of a surprise to hear that Silent Hill 2 will be this long given that, well, it’s a remake. More often than not, most gaming remakes tend to be pretty close in length to their original iterations. For SH2’s remake to be nearly double the runtime raises questions about what Bloober Team has done to lengthen the experience so much. In all likelihood, there are surely new additions to Silent Hill 2 that have been added with this remake in addition to sequences from the original title being lengthened. Whether or not this ends up being a net positive for the game isn’t known, but it’s definitely interesting to hear.

The good thing is that regardless of how long Silent Hill 2 is, it seems to be getting a positive response. Previews for the game went live earlier this week and most publications found this new version of the classic horror title to be pretty great. Whether or not this will hold true with the final product isn’t yet known, but we don’t have a whole lot longer left to find out.

Silent Hill 2 is set to release later this fall on October 8, 2024, and will be available for PlayStation 5 and PC.