Silent Hill Creator Teases New Game

Silent Hill and Gravity Rush creator Keiichiro Toyama is working on a brand-new horror game as the first project from Bokeh Game Studio. Toyama announced his departure from SIE Japan Studio last year, after more than 20 years with the company. In a new video, Toyama revealed concept art for the project, as well as his desire to make the game "entertaining." At this time, additional details are slim, and no title has been provided for the project. For now, fans of the creator will simply have to check out the concept art, which looks haunting, to say the least!

The video is entirely in Japanese, and can be found right here. The concept art has been shared by @Nibellion, and can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Toyama notes that he wants this title to be entertaining as well and mentions "death games" as a source of inspiration He also mentions how selecting an appropriate location is one of the first things he works on and how photography helps him with it pic.twitter.com/jwx2PmRsgB — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 15, 2021

The early concept art seems very promising, and definitely has a Silent Hill vibe to it. It remains to be seen whether or not this new project will be able to deliver the kind of experience that franchise fans have been begging for since Konami cancelled Silent Hills, but it certainly seems like a game that fans will want to keep an eye on!

Toyama's presence at SIE Japan seemed to provide some fuel for the rumors that a PS5 exclusive Silent Hill reboot was in development at the studio. Toyama had not been involved with the series since the first entry, but that might have made sense if the project is indeed a reboot. Despite Toyama's departure, those rumors have persisted, and it seems that there might even be two Silent Hill projects on the way. It remains to be seen whether or not that's actually the case, but Toyama's work on a new horror title should give fans something to look forward to, regardless of whether or not the Silent Hill rumors flame out.

