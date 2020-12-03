Silent Hill and Gravity Rush Creator Keiichiro Toyama Leaves SIE Japan Studio

✖

After more than 20 years with the company, Keiichiro Toyama has left SIE Japan Studio, alongside Kazunobu Sato, and Junya Okura. Toyama is the creator of beloved franchises Silent Hill and Gravity Rush. The trio has apparently parted ways with Sony in order to create a new development team, Bokeh Game Studio. The news was announced on Twitter by @Archipel, a company that makes documentaries on YouTube based on Japanese culture and creators. It remains to be seen what Bokeh Game Studio will create as its first project, but the game will clearly have a lot of talent behind it!

The Tweet from @Archipel can be found embedded below.

Congratulations to our friends Keiichiro Toyama (Silent Hill, SIREN & Gravity Rush director), Kazunobu Sato (producer on The Last Guardian) and Junya Okura for taking a new step in their career and founding @BokehGameStudio, after many years spent at SIE. https://t.co/8ooUlvjOeJ pic.twitter.com/n4KM3k10sd — Archipel | アルシペル (@SailToArchipel) December 3, 2020

Interestingly enough, Toyama's departure from Sony could dash the hopes of some Silent Hill fans. For months, rumors have been circulating about a Silent Hill game developed by Sony exclusively for PlayStation 5. Konami has all but abandoned video game development, but has shown an openness to other studios using its IP in the past, including the recent Silent Hill content in Dead by Daylight. Toyama's presence at SIE Japan seemed to put a bit of extra fuel on those rumors, with some speculating that the creator might return to the franchise. Toyama's departure doesn't completely kill the possibility of a new Silent Hill being developed by SIE Japan; after all, Toyama hasn't played a role in the series since the original game. However, the possibility does seem a bit less likely, now.

The Silent Hill franchise has been a fan favorite since its debut more than 20 years ago. Unfortunately, it has been quite some time since fans had a new game to enjoy. It remains to be seen what Toyama will make next, so fans of the creator will just have to keep their fingers crossed that his next project proves to be something just as endearing.

Are you disappointed by Keiichiro Toyama's departure from SIE Japan Studio? Were you holding out hope for a new Silent Hill game from the creator? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!