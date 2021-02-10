Silent Hill Leaker Provides Update on Two Unannounced Games

✖

Silent Hill fans have been clamoring for news about a new game in the series, and it seems that there could actually be two on the way! The latest rumor comes from @AestheticGamer1 (also known as Dusk Golem), an insider that first leaked word of a Silent Hill game coming to PlayStation 5 and developed in-house by Sony. While that rumor remains unconfirmed, the leaker is convinced the project is still underway. The leaker has now shared word of a second project that he is "not 100% on," which is a Silent Hill game that will release on multiple platforms.

The first two Tweets in a thread from @AestheticGamer1 can be found embedded below. The rest of the thread can be found by clicking on the Tweet.

(2/3) apparent situation is like I've been saying since last year, there may be 2 Silent Hill games in dev, one a PS5 game, the other a multi-platform game by two different teams. Now something I know 100% is in 2018 Konami was shopping around for two SH games, one a soft reboot, — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 9, 2021

The leaker went on to reveal that he had previously heard rumors about a multiplatform Silent Hill game that would be released in an episodic format. He believed the project was cancelled, but is now hearing rumors that it's still in development without Sony's involvement. According to @AestheticGamer1 his sources are "being very secretive about it." If true, the news would be quite welcome among Silent Hill fans that don't plan on buying a PS5!

Readers should always take rumors such as these with a grain of salt, particularly since @AestheticGamer1 isn't quite convinced of the validity. The possibility of two Silent Hill games being in development is very exciting, but fans should temper their expectations. Konami has not left the video game industry, but it has significantly rolled back its efforts, focusing instead on ports and compilation games.

For now, fans will just have to continue to wait patiently! Konami is clearly aware of the demand for a new Silent Hill. Whether that might translate to multiple game releases, however, remains to be seen!

