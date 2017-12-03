Stunning Silk Statue Makes Its Debut Celebrating The Spider-Verse

Collectibles guru Sideshow has recently unveiled their latest high-end collectible to add to the growing Marvel collection: Silk. From her infamy in the main Marvel universe, Cindy Moon falls victim to a radioactive spider bite following shortly after Peter Parker’s own bite. Her world was forever changed that day as she became transformed from Miss Moon into Silk. Her tale is an epic one, so it’s only natural that she be immortalised in an equally epic statue.

There are two editions – the exclusive being where she has an alternate head with a different head morph and the red scarf covering her face. Both editions are visually stunning and work perfectly with their previously released Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man!

Pre-Orders for the Silk Statue are live right now. The Exclusive edition is priced at $425.00 and the Collector’s edition is priced at $415.00.

Artist Credits-