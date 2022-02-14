This Simpsons Fan Game Recreates One of the Show’s Best Gags

In Season 7 of The Simpsons, the world was treated to 22 Short Films About Springfield, a hilarious satire of Pulp Fiction. The best part of the show, however, was a bit that had nothing to do with the Tarantino film. The segment featured Principal Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers, in which the former tries to convince the latter that Krusty Burgers are homemade “steamed hams.” The segment has become legendary, and it’s now the basis for a fan game created by modder NeoDement. The graphic adventure is meant to be a tribute to LucasArts games like Monkey Island and Day of the Tentacle.

Readers can check out images of the fan game, and a link to play it, in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ItsNeoDement/status/1486847360294604804

The Simpsons has been airing on television for more than 30 years, and in that time, the show has inspired a number of video games, spanning countless genres. There have been critical darlings, such as The Simpsons arcade game, and The Simpsons: Hit and Run, and less popular fare, such as The Simpsons Wrestling and The Simpsons: Bart vs. The Space Mutants. Sadly, it’s been a few years since we’ve gotten any kind of Simpsons game, and the characters have never starred in an official graphic adventure, even though it would seem like a no-brainer! NeoDement has shown how it could be done with a classic segment from the series, but an original graphic adventure written by the show’s writers could be a lot of fun.

For now, fans will just have to settle for this clever fan game, instead! 22 Shorts Films About Springfield first aired on April 14th, 1996. Over the years, the steamed hams segment has become a popular internet meme, and it just might be one of the most beloved moments in the entire Simpsons run. NeoDement’s fan game has a very cool pixel-style, and it feels reminiscent of the oldest Simpsons video games. This is one fan game Simpsons diehards will want to check out for themselves!

What do you think of this Simpsons fan game? Would you like to see an official Simpsons graphic adventure? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Destructoid]