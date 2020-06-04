A New Bug in The Sims 4 Results in Fire Pee

Fans of The Sims 4 have started to encounter a new glitch that is unusual to say the least! With the game's latest update, some Sims are now generating fire when they urinate. Thankfully, the glitch isn't causing any actual fires to occur in the game, so players won't have to contact the game's fire department every time they use the bathroom. It's impossible to say how frequent the problem is, but it's certainly an issue that's led to some laughs from players. In addition to the fiery pee, players have encountered more serious problems as well, including crashes and some (temporary) save issues.

The game's latest update is rather significant, which is likely why some of these glitches have started to appear in the game. The Sims 4 was originally released in 2014, and has seen a large number of updates and additions over the last six years. When new updates occur, glitches tend to be fairly common, but "fire pee" still isn't something that players expected to see!

Maxis and Electronic Arts have already confirmed that they are working on patches for the various issues related to the new update. As such, the "fire pee" will likely be removed from the game quickly. Of course, it will be interesting to see whether or not Sims players embrace the silliness of the glitch. Given how popular mods are in The Sims 4 community, it seems all-too-likely that some modders might make this an option that players can toggle on and off.

The game's next update is the Eco Lifestyle Pack, which is set to release on June 5th. The new pack will add the Evergreen Harbor location. In Evergreen Harbor, players can find new, eco-friendly options, and choosing to implement those choices has a direct impact on the quality-of-life in the area. Players that choose to avoid these options will find that the area is covered in smog, or that wildlife is less common. It's certainly a unique concept for the game!

The Sims 4 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Sims 4 right here.

