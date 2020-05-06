The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle Expansion Announced

The Sims 4 is becoming more environmentally friendly soon now that the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack has been announced by Electronic Arts. Featuring a new world, eco-minded features, and new ways for players to customize their homes, the Eco Lifestyle expansion is all about living green and making decisions to better the community. A trailer released alongside the announcement showcased many of these features that players will find in the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack when the DLC becomes available to purchase in The Sims 4 starting on June 5th. The DLC will arrive for all available consoles at the same time.

The reveal of the expansion follows a teaser from EA shared this week that showed a windmill spinning above a scenic backdrop. Players were confident it’d either be the living green DLC we’ve got now while some thought it might be related to country life, but it’s now been confirmed to be the former.

Evergreen Harbor is the place the trailer above takes place in where players have to make decisions that will benefit both the community and the environment overall. Players can do this through things like deciding how to power their lives with alternative resources, organizing community activities, and upcycling things to clean out trash and customize homes.

The Sims 4: ECO LIFESTYLE is out on June 5th!!! 🌎

Let's make a change, and green up your space

“In Evergreen Harbor, every action you take and decision you make influences the state of the world around you,” a preview of the new expansion said. “The cleaner Evergreen Harbor gets, the more you’ll see nature thriving. You determine whether the skies are smoggy or clear enough to see the aurora borealis glimmering above. Let garbage pile up on the streets of your neighborhood or clean it up to create lush green walking paths in town. It’s up to you!”

This new expansion for The Sims 4 is now available to pre-order, but you’ll have to wait until June to start exploring the new eco-friendly options it adds. It’s currently priced at $39.99 and will be available to play starting on June 5th.

