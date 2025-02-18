Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies Reveals Gameplay Deep Dive & Preorder Bonuses

Simmers have been eagerly looking forward to learning more about the upcoming Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies expansion. From the initial reveal trailer, many fans weren’t sure what to think of the amount of new content the next Expansion Pack would offer. Now, less than a month from the expansion’s release, EA unveiled the Businesses & Hobbies gameplay trailer. This roughly five-minute video showed off a more in-depth look at the new pottery skill alongside new business and hobby perks, plus a first look at the limited-time DLC items included for preordering the latest pack.

For many, tattoos are the highlight of this latest pack. And the gameplay trailer confirms that Simmers will be able to freely design new tattoos for their Sims, using stencils and free drawing modes to fully customize their Sims’ looks. Aside from that, not much more about the tattoo skill appeared in the trailer, as this business slash hobby played a central role in the initial reveal trailer.

A mixed use business lot in The Sims 4

Instead, the latest trailer gives a better look at the ins and outs of running a business in the game. Players got a look at the various Business Perks that will be available, with different tiers depending on your businesses’ alignment. Individual Sims will also be able to unlock perks associated with the different hobbies, giving them new abilities as they level up in pottery or candy making prowess. Also on display is a nod to typical Sims humor with the introduction of Simocoin, the Simlish answer to Bitcoin. Whether or not The Sims 4 needed its own crypto currency, it now has one. Sims can also commit a little light insurance fraud if their business isn’t doing well, which is likely part of the inspiration behind the new “Shady” Sim trait.

The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies arrives on March 6th at 1 PM ET. Starting today, Simmers can preorder the pack to earn a few exclusive bonus items. These items are available between now and April 18th, so players who want to wait for more in-depth reviews of the packs will still have time to snag the early order bonus content. The items included in the early Sims 4 Businesses & Rewards digital pack are:

Practice Makes Perfect Priscilla Statue

Sweetest Treat Display Case

Beautiful Flaws Lamp

The preorder bonus items for Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

The lamp showcases the Kintsugi element of the pottery hobby, which brings this Japanese tradition of using gold to fix broken ceramics into The Sims 4. This was also a highlight of the gameplay feature, which showed a Sim sitting down at their pottery wheel to fix a broken piece.

Overall, fan reactions to the gameplay trailer remain mixed. Many are wondering where the “hobbies” part of Businesses & Hobbies is, with pottery being the primary new hobby shown in this and the prior reveal trailer. Others feel that many of these features could’ve been included in prior packs, particularly as a refresh to the Get to Work expansion. However, many are looking forward to the expanded options for creating unique businesses in the game. Longtime Simmers were excited to see the familiar face of Grandma Hattie with her very own small business, as well.

While the Businesses & Hobbies expansion might not be a fit for everyone, those who enjoy creative careers in The Sims 4 are about to enjoy more options. Mixed-use lots will also diversify gameplay options… as long as they don’t corrupt save files, which was an issue with For Rent.

What do you think of the gameplay deep dive for The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies? Let us know in the comments!