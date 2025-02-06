Sims 4 Fans Divided on First Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack Trailer

The Sims has been celebrating its 25th birthday in style since the start of the year. While nostalgia has been getting the bulk of the attention with the Legacy Collection re-releases of The Sims and The Sims 2, EA hasn’t forgotten The Sims 4. After a quick teaser early in the 25-hour livestream, The Sims 4 has released the full trailer for our first new expansion pack of 2025. It will be called Businesses & Hobbies and is set to release on March 6th. The expansion includes a new tattoo hobby and business option, something that’s long been requested by many Simmers who want better options for creating tattooed Sims without the need for mods.

A new Sims 4 Expansion Pack isn’t surprising news, as the most recent one released back in October 2024. The Sims 4: Life and Death was well received by the spooky Simmer community, but after putting out several smaller kits to start the year, it’s high time for another major DLC for the game. The new expansion will be the 18th full-size Expansion Pack released for The Sims 4, and today’s trailer gives Simmers our first in-depth look at what’s in store. The trailer released as a livestream premiere, but is now available for rewatch on the official Sims YouTube channel.

Everything Revealed in the Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies Trailer

As a first look trailer, not too many details were revealed about the nitty gritty of the new Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies expansion. Even so, Simmers got a few looks at how this pack will expand the business-owning possibilities. Initial reactions to the trailer launch have been mixed, with many underwhelmed with the amount of content showcases. However, most fans are excited to finally see the long-requested tattoo parlor business and expanded tattoo options in Create-a-Sim.

Tattoos aren’t the only thing that’s new in Businesses & Hobbies, however. Here’s a quick breakdown of the most exciting features hinted at with this latest Sims 4 Expansion Pack trailer.

A new neighborhood called Nordhaven

Tattoo Parlor business option

Ceramics business option

Mixed use lots, with the ability to set certain areas as residential, public, and employee-only

Potentially a candy-making career, though this was not the primary focus of the trailer

New business lot purposes including offering courses and lectures in addition to goods and services

Initial look at the updated business owner menu in The Sims 4

From this initial trailer, fans are a bit worried that the amount of new content isn’t on par with what we’ve seen in previous Expansion Packs. With the central focus on two new hobbies and related businesses, it does feel a bit slim compared with everything added in other recent Expansion Packs like Life & Death.

That said, this wasn’t the full gameplay trailer, which comes out on February 18th. So, it’s likely that we’ll get a better sense of just how much is truly offered in this pack with that deeper dive in a few weeks. With how quickly the gameplay trailer moved, it’s likely that there will be more than what players glimpsed today once Businesses & Hobbies is fully explored.

What do you think about this first look at the new expansion pack for The Sims 4? Let us know in the comments!