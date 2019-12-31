Sims 4 Player Recreates the Tanner Residence From Fuller House

The Sims franchise has always given players a number of impressive tools to play around with, and The Sims 4 is no exception. The PC game offers a plethora of options to design with, and industrious players have come up with some really fascinating builds, as a result. One such player took the Tanner residence from Netflix‘s Fuller House show and recreated it in fairly painstaking detail. For fans of the show, it’s a pretty impressive feat, but any Sims 4 fan should also be able to appreciate the detail in the eight-minute Speed Build in the video below!

The Tanner Residence from Fuller House is, of course, intended to be the same home that appeared in the original Full House series. It’s always interesting to see what fans are able to come up with in games like The Sims 4. More and more games have given players the option to build custom creations, and the internet has been an awesome way to show off this kind of creativity. Titles like The Sims 4 have granted players an impressive amount of freedom to build, and the Tanner residence is just one example of what players have been able to come up with!

Released in 2014, The Sims 4 is the latest in Maxis’ series of life simulation games. Since its release, the game has seen a steady stream of free and paid additional content, most recently in the form of a statue of Baby Yoda! Maxis added the statue as a bit of a secret in a patch released earlier this month. The game has offered plenty of other licensed content in the past, though nothing from Fuller House has ever officially appeared in the game!

Of course, it seems unlikely any official Fuller House content will arrive, at this point. Despite the fact that that other streaming exclusive show received a fun tie-in, Fuller House will air its final episodes in 2020 on Netflix, so that window seems to have closed. Of course, Baby Yoda’s appearance in the game was a complete surprise, so perhaps Maxis could surprise players yet again! Maybe a statue of Kimmie Gibbler, this time around?

Are you a fan of Fuller House? What do you think of the Tanner residence in The Sims 4? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!