Sims Game Will Be Delisted and Shut Down Very Soon

Fans of The Sims should start preparing for the end of an era as a game in the franchise will soon be made completely unavailable and unplayable. The Sims is an IP that has been around for several decades now, in various forms thanks to not just The Sims itself, but also things like SimCity. It’s a total cash cow thanks to the near-endless potential for the franchise, something EA has made sure to capitalize on with constant DLCs. Although fans want to see The Sims 5, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards as the developers have doubled down on The Sims 4.

Unfortunately for fans who are interested in playing the game on mobile, your days are numbered. The Sims Mobile will be delisted on October 21st, that’s tomorrow if you’re reading this article the day it is published, meaning you won’t be able to download it at all after that unless you have already owned it prior to this date. The game will remain online until January 20th, 2026, which is when the servers will be taken offline. Given that the game requires an online connection, this means The Sims Mobile will become completely unplayable after this date.

The Sims Mobile Will Give Free Access to Content Before Shutting Down for Good

the sims mobile

However, on January 6th, players will get full access to all Build Mode and Create A Sim (CAS) items for free with no level requirements. This will give everyone a couple of weeks to do whatever they want within The Sims Mobile with no real limitations. If you have any currency in the game, it is recommended you use it before this date as it won’t have much purpose before then and there will be zero refunds for it.

“First, we want to say thank you. The Sims Mobile and The Sims community as a whole are full of creativity, kindness, and imagination,” said the team. “You’ve amazed us with your stories, builds, and Sims. We’re proud to have shared this journey with you, and as a token of our appreciation, we’ve prepared a few surprises as we head into TSM’s final chapter.”

Of course, The Sims 3, The Sims 4, and the recent re-releases of the first two Sims games will remain playable and for sale. These are obviously the most optimal Sims experiences and ones that fans will be able to enjoy in perpetuity. There are also mobile versions of the MySims games as well, if you’re looking for some other kind of mobile Sims experience.

