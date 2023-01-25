Skate 4 Beta Reportedly Features Loot Boxes

The latest version of Skate 4 that is in the works at Electronic Arts has reportedly incorporated a feature that is similar to loot boxes. At this point in time, developer Full Circle is still toiling away on Skate 4, but it has slowly allowed some fans to experience the game in the form of a closed beta. And while what is seen in this beta might not be seen in the full release, it sounds like EA is now experimenting with the game's monetization scheme.

Based on a new report from Insider Gaming, Skate 4 playtesters have claimed that the current version of the game's beta contains loot box-like items known as "Swag Bags." In short, the way that these Swag Bags are obtained is by completing challenges within Skate 4 that then reward players with a currency called "Stars." Various Swag Bags then retail for different Star values, with those priced at higher values containing cosmetics that are rarer.

The one positive things about these Swag Bags in Skate 4 is that they reportedly show players what they'll potentially be earning before purchasing the randomized item. In short, Swag Bags will reward players with one of five different items, all of which will be made clear before purchase. If an item is obtained that is a duplicate, it can then be swapped out for another in-game currency known as "Hype."

Again, it's worth stressing that simply because this system is currently present in Skate 4's beta, it doesn't mean that it will be seen in the final version of the game. And even if what is described here is a bit better than many other loot box systems we've seen in the past, EA likely has to be very careful with how it implements this feature. Loot boxes have been much-maligned by fans in the past and have previously hurt other EA titles, notably with Star Wars Battlefront II.

For now, Skate 4 (stylized simply as .skate) doesn't have a release date of any sort. Whenever it does arrive, though, it will be playable across PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What do you think about this "Swag Bag" system in Skate 4 based on what we currently know? Would you be fine with this feature making it into the full game, or would you like to see EA toss it out entirely? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.