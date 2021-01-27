Next Skate Game Will Be Developed by a New EA Studio

✖

Electronic Arts’ next Skate game has found a new home within Full Circle, a studio that’s now been formed to work on the game. The publisher and the new studio announced the news this week along with a list of jobs that the studio is looking to fill as it works on the continuation of the franchise. No assets from the next Skate game were shared alongside the announcement, however, so we don’t yet know if it’ll be Skate 4 as many have predicted or something else.

The official Skate social media accounts relayed the announcement on Wednesday while showing off the logo for the new Full Circle developer. The Vancouver-based studio confirmed on its site that it’s working on the next Skate game and that it looks to capture what people found special from the past Skate games.

Hi! Yes, we’re still working on the next Skate and we officially formed a studio to prove it! https://t.co/Ha1Zf9omyI pic.twitter.com/2M3WNvzBxb — Skate (@SkateEA) January 27, 2021

“Full Circle is a studio based in Vancouver, with team members around the globe, embracing a geo-diverse team and culture,” an introduction from Full Circle’s site read. “We're all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends. We're working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games.”

Daniel McCulloch, the former head of Xbox Live, will serve as the studio general manager for Full Circle. Those who enjoyed the past Skate games will be glad to hear that both Cuz Parry and Deran Chung are returning to work on the game, each of those names recognizable from their work on past Skate installments.

“The fans wished Skate back into existence and we want them to feel involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond," McCulloch said. "We want them to feel like they are a part of Full Circle. We're all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends. And, we're looking for more developers to help us build compelling worlds for players to explore.”

The new Skate game was originally announced in June 2020 when EA confirmed it’d be working on the new game. No release window nor any other interesting details about the game have been announced yet, but we’ll likely hear more about it by the time EA Play comes around in the summer if not before that.