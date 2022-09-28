Skull and Bones Delayed Yet Again

Ubisoft has announced that the upcoming pirate fantasy video game Skull and Bones has been delayed yet again. This marks the latest in a long string of delays for the title but is notable in part because it was only weeks away from releasing on November 8th for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and more. According to Ubisoft, Skull and Bones will now release on March 9, 2023, for those platforms instead.

As for why the video game has been delayed yet again, Ubisoft states that the extra time will be used for further polish. According to the press release from the company, game development on the title itself is actually finished. Additionally, the company announced that there will be an open beta for Skull and Bones ahead of the new launch date.

"Our team is hard at work polishing and balancing the experience ahead of the worldwide launch," the public news post from Ubisoft about the delay states in part. "As a result, we've made the tough decision to move our release date to March 9, 2023. We're very eager for you all to get your hands on Skull and Bones and dive in headfirst to the dangerous and exciting world of building your own pirate empire. To give you the best possible experience we've decided to take a little more time to make sure we can deliver exactly that."

As noted above, Skull and Bones is now officially set to launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on March 9, 2023. It had previously been set to launch on November 8th. Ubisoft has also announced that an open beta will take place before launch, and it previously confirmed that there is a multi-year post-launch plan in place for Skull and Bones, promising new free content on the regular for players. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming pirate-themed video game right here.

What do you think about Skull and Bones getting delayed yet again? Are you still looking forward to checking the video game out when it does eventually release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!