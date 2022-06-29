Skull and Bones Release Date Reportedly Leaks

Ubisoft fans may be setting sail later this year as the release date for Skull and Bones suggests the game is coming relatively soon. Skull and Bones has had a rocky development, largely starting off as a spin-off of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's beloved pirate mechanics before evolving into something much larger. It was announced in 2017, but has slowly lost its presence over time. Ubisoft has tried to remind fans that it is still coming, but various reports about its development and the amount of time it has taken for it to release has caused some to be concerned about the game. Over the years, there has even been concern that the game would be outright canceled, but it seems like that won't be happening.

Prominent leaker and Skull and Bones insider Tom Henderson has corroborated a leak from Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia that said Skull and Bones will arrive on November 8th, 2022. As of right now, Ubisoft has yet to confirm a release date, but new information is expected to arrive on the game soon. It's likely that if this release date proves to be true that Ubisoft will confirm it at an upcoming presentation. Ubisoft has maintained a lot of silence on the game over the last few years, so it's possible it's taken on some kind of overhaul or will have a reimagined vision, but only time will tell. Either way, Skull and Bones finally releasing in 2022 is likely a priority for Ubisoft.

✅ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 28, 2022

The only other game Ubisoft has slated for this year is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which doesn't have a firm release date and hasn't had any new information since E3 2021. With that said, given Avatar 2 is due out in December, it seems likely that Ubisoft is going to try and release the game around the time of the film. That will give the publisher two major titles for the holiday season, but of course, nothing is set in stone quite yet.