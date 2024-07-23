Skull and Bones Officially Reveals Steam Release Date

After a long and bumpy pre-release cycle, Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones finally launched earlier this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, the response wasn’t up to Ubisoft’s expectations, as review scores were middling at best and sales were tepid. However, it’s worth noting that the pirate game did not launch on Steam, meaning Ubisoft skipped a massive group of players, which likely affected sales. Recently, the developer announced that Skull and Bones is finally making its way to Steam next month. It might be a case of too little, too late, but Ubisoft hopes this move will bring in a solid chunk of players to give them something to continue building around.

Skull and Bones will finally make its way to Steam on August 22nd. Of course, by that point, the game will be around six months old so the playerbase may have completely fallen off. However, if Ubisoft can capture a new audience and continue to improve the game with post-launch content updates, we might see Skull and Bones find new life on the platform. Despite the game’s early days being rough, it’s not completely out of the question that Ubisoft can turn things around.

For now, Ubisoft hasn’t announced any additional features or changes for the Steam version. That said, the developers have continued to update Skull and Bones over the last few months, recently introducing Season 2, which brought all kinds of new features. We may see the team reveal a big update to coincide with the Steam release, though the team hasn’t given any hints yet. That said, Season 3 is likely coming relatively soon, so timing up the release of the Steam version with the next season would certainly make sense. If you’re a fan hoping to see Ubisoft make a turnaround with its pirate game, you’ll want to keep your eyes locked to see what’s up next.

Skull and Bones is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Remember, the Steam version drops on August 22nd. Thus far, Ubisoft hasn’t revealed any kind of time-limited deal or price decrease for the Steam version, though the game did host a free trial version around the original launch. Ubisoft might open that up again for Steam players, but for now, all fans can do is wait for an official announcement.