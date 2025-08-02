MMORPG Shutting Down for Good 10 Years After Its Release

Since the late 1980s, MMORPGs have been a key part of the online gaming world. They are unique in that they allow people from all over the planet to connect in shared virtual worlds where millions of individual stories take place behind computer screens. They are complex social spaces where players can interact and form memorable communities. But, as technology advances, companies tend to move on to new projects and opportunities, which can leave older titles feeling dated, or worse. Unfortunately for one such title, the worst has come to pass. It is with this bittersweet context that we share the news of Skyforge’s upcoming closure, a title that managed to stand the test of time, running for over a decade before this announcement.

Skyforge’s imminent shutdown was announced by publisher Innova, and has since stated that the title will be shutting down on all currently available platforms in roughly a month. The publisher left behind a brief FAQ, which explains how the shutdown will proceed, including details about montinization and the reasoning behind the shutdown.

According to the forum post that hosts the FAQ, the shutdown of Skyforge will unfold in two distinct stages, affecting both console and PC players across various platforms. For PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox users, all in-game payments will be disabled starting August 4th, 2025, completely preventing the possible purchase of any new items. The servers for these platforms will also officially close on October 29th, 2025. For the PC versions of Skyforge, the game on the 4game and Steam platforms will see payments disabled on August 1st, 2025, with servers shutting down shortly after on September 3rd, 2025. This approach is designed to give players enough time to enjoy their remaining days in the game before its final sunset.

Throughout the remaining time the title is available for play, the Skyforge team has promised to maintain support for the game to ensure a smooth experience for its player base. The developers are committed to providing assistance and addressing any concerns during this transition period. Players with questions or issues related to the shutdown can reach out on the team’s official support page.

Skyforge, as an MMORPG, has always occupied a somewhat niche corner of the genre. While it never quite reached the popularity of giants like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, it managed to build up a small but dedicated player base thanks to its unique blend of sci-fi and fantasy elements. It approached many typically standard MMO tropes uniquely, and that was enough for many players to be captured by its gameplay. This stand-out style set it apart from more traditional fantasy MMORPGs, attracting players who craved a somewhat familiar-but-fresh experience. Its ending is unfortunate within the MMO landscape.

The closure of a long-running MMORPG is quite rare in today’s gaming climate, but it is always a sad event for both players and developers who have invested time and effort into the game. While it is difficult to say goodbye, the memories and connections made within the game will continue to endure long after the servers shut down.