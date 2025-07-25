Dune: Awakening Is Losing One of Its Best Steam Features (For Now)

Survival MMO Dune: Awakening has made a strong impression since its launch several months ago. Drawing heavily from the long-established and complex lore of the Dune universe, it leverages its weight by delivering an experience that feels both grounded and grand, while keeping its survival roots relatively intact. The game’s growing popularity is a testament to that balance.

But thanks to those same MMO roots, not everything is running smoothly in the harsh lands of Dune: Awakening. One particularly useful Steam feature, Family Sharing, has been temporarily disabled, as confirmed by an official post from the developer of Dune: Awakening, Funcom. This change was confirmed in an official update from the developers, who cited ongoing efforts to combat cheating and exploitation within the game as the reason for its removal.

According to the post made on the official Dune: Awakening website, the Family Sharing feature was being frequently abused to overcome intentional restrictions, making it harder to enforce bans and prevent the spread of exploits. The post states that Funcom has been diligently combating exploits and players who have been constantly abusing them. In response, the team has deployed numerous hotfixes in recent weeks, addressing multiple in-game issues, and has been taking disciplinary action against offending accounts. Hundreds of players have already been banned, and large quantities of exploited Solaris (in-game currency) have been removed as part of a broader cleanup effort to ensure the title remains in good health.

“These efforts are currently ongoing: our investigations continue, and our banhammer has more work to do,” the Dune: Awakening blog post explains when discussing disciplinary action against exploiters and cheaters.

In addition to their ongoing efforts, Funcom has acknowledged that some players were using the Family Sharing feature legitimately and offered a sincere apology for the inconvenience the disabling has caused. They additionally confirmed that the feature is only temporarily turned off, and that work is underway to implement relevant safety measures that will allow it to return without cheaters being able to take advantage of it. While there is no specific timeline given yet, the goal is to “implement those changes within this year.” Further updates will be shared as development on this front progresses.

Dune: Awakening is a survival MMO that merges genuine sandbox gameplay with the mysticism of the greater Dune universe. The title combines many elements of the survival genre together, while maintaining the authenticity of the Dune universe. As a live-service MMO, it regularly receives updates that expand its world and systems, keeping the experience dynamic.

With its ambitious scale, Dune: Awakening is aiming to become a cornerstone title in the survival genre. While setbacks like the temporary removal of Family Sharing are no doubt frustrating, they reflect the developers’ ongoing effort to maintain a fair and stable experience in a complex, player-driven world.

If you’re looking to take and plunge and jump into the fight, Dune: Awakening is currently only available on PC Steam. However, Funcom has plans to bring the title to other platforms in the future.