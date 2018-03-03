Skyrim Artist Reveals In-Game Giants are Based on His Father

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to be a beloved RPG experience from Bethesda, despite the recent odd trend of hate out of nowhere. There is so much to explore in the vast world of Tamriel and though the title has been out for quite awhile now, players continue to find all sorts of hidden treasures previously undiscovered. Though the latest discovery wasn’t stumbled upon (unless you count stumbling upon it on Twitter), but it is still a neat little “did you know” about the open-world game.

Skyrim artist Jonah Lobe took to Twitter to reveal an interesting little tid-bit about the giants in the game, and that’s that the voraciously tall figures were actually designed after his father. He even jokingly added “which means that my dad has been killed millions of times all over the world. RT if you’ve killed my dad.” Though joking, it does make you take a closer look at the otherwise bothersome characters and now … yeah, we could see it:

I created the #Skyrim Giant to look like my dad – no, I’m not joking – which means that my dad has been killed millions of times all over the world. RT if you’ve killed killed my dad. pic.twitter.com/zERqDdw7Z5 — Jonah Lobe (@Jonahlobe) February 28, 2018

When one player asked if the dragons were also inspired by family members, since Lobe was responsible for those as well, he replied:

Maybe Paarthurnax? My grandfather was old and german and he would sometimes go on and on and on… — Jonah Lobe (@Jonahlobe) March 1, 2018

It’s nothing new that the artists that work on these amazing games use personal experiences to influence their work, but it is also interesting to see how personal it can get. For accurate comparison, he also included a real photograph of dear old dad and though he’s not nearly as tall, the resemblance is definitely there:

An in-game screenshot from reality: pic.twitter.com/UNTtziOaj5 — Jonah Lobe (@Jonahlobe) February 28, 2018

For me personally, I tended to avoid the big guys in-game. Too much to explore and I preferred the dragons. Though I do remember my first giant take down and er … sorry about killing your dad, I guess. He took it like a champ?