‘Skyrim’ Goes Full-on Halloween

It’s time to ramp up those spooky levels now that Halloween is right around the corner, and even Tamriel isn’t exempt from the festive spirit. With the Halloween Witches event going on in Elder Scrolls Online, we decided to share one of our favourite Skyrim mods for those that prefer the single-player experience but still want to get spooked.

This overall project actually began in 2012 but we didn’t actually discover it until last year’s update. There are three downloads in total to make this particular mod and Mod Manager is required as well. A few extra steps, but trust us – it’s worth it. Oh, and the Dawnguard DLC is required as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The creator also made a recent blog post on Nexus Mods to let those interested know that an update should be coming shortly for this project to keep everything up-to-date. According to the modder, “Halloween Overhaul is basically a mod which adds new music, quests, locations, decorations, and whatnot; this mod should be compatible with most other mods which don’t directly effect cities and already existing npcs, but even then it should still be compatible if you run the other mods after it in the load order; although you may notice things not being as decorated.”

Interested in learning more about all of the different updates through the years and seeing even more videos? You can check out the mod right here over Nexus Mods, as well as a full credits list for all of the resources used.

Want even more mod goodness for Skyrim? Check out our Venom Follower mod right here, or you can join us in our nightmares with this seriously messed up Spider-Man one.

As far as Skyrim goes, the beloved RPG adventure from Bethesda is available pretty much anywhere. Last generation, this generation, PC – even Alexa! For more about the title itself in case you’ve been living under a rock: