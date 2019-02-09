This ‘Skyrim’ Mod Drops ‘Dragon Age’ Lore Into Tamriel

Now that we know that Dragon Age 4 is in fact coming after years of speculation, a lot of BioWare fans can’t wait to step back into the world of Thedas once more. While we still have a few more years before we can actually get our hands on the title, there’s another fantasy universe from Bethesda that just added a touch of the mage vs. templar shenanigans thanks to this Skyrim mod.

According to the mod’s creator, “This mod takes several codex entries from Dragon Age and adds them throughout Skyrim as new books. You can find a chest containing all of the Dragon Age books in Whiterun, hidden in an alcove by the front gate.”

It’s a straightforward mod, one that just requires a simple download. Does it come equipped with its very own Anders to blow everything to hell? Well, know, but if you’re a lore junkie like me and have an affinity for both RPG experiences, this mod is the perfect subtle touch that every narrative-lover craves.

I’ve only personally tested this on PC (I’ve been enjoying it way more than I should) so I’m not sure if it’s also available on console or not, but for those looking to use it you can find the link right here through Nexus Mods.

Excited for the new adventure blending the worlds of both Thedas and Tamriel? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what other ways you’d like to see Dragon Age invade the Bethesda favorite! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy, I’m the mod contact here over at ComicBook and my passion for it can help you find the mod of your dreams.