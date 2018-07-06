Bethesda Says “Stop Buying It” When Discussing Skyrim Re-Releases

Though the game, realistically, hasn’t been re-released that many times, the running joke in the gaming community is that Bethesda just can’t let go of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The publisher themselves even got in on the joke during their E3 2018 showcase by releasing the popular fantasy RPG on smart fridges and the Alexa. Though the Alexa version is actually (hilariously) playable, the smart fridge is TBD (kidding). But why such a heavy focus on this one game? Bethesda’s Todd Howard gets pretty blunt with the answer.

When discussing the RPG, Howard mentioned that millions are still playing this game every single month. That’s a big number of people considering the Internet would have you believe that “nobody wants it.” Because of that impressive community, his answer was simple: “That’s why we keep releasing it,” Howard told Venturebeat during GameLab. “If you want us to stop releasing it, stop buying it.“

Pretty simple and honestly, hard to fight that logic. As a huge fan myself, I can’t help but to dive back into the world of Tamriel any time I find myself stuck in a gaming rut. Hours and hours of adventure await, even available in VR and on the Nintendo Switch. With so many different ways to experience this fan favourite and how easily accessible it is, it’s no wonder that it still has a huge following of active players.

If for some ungodly reason you haven’t scoped out Skyrim yet, here’s what you need to know about the iconic RPG experience:

“The Empire of Tamriel is on the edge. The High King of Skyrim has been murdered. Alliances form as claims to the throne are made. In the midst of this conflict, a far more dangerous, ancient evil is awakened. Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel. The future of Skyrim, even the Empire itself, hangs in the balance as they wait for the prophesized Dragonborn to come; a hero born with the power of The Voice, and the only one who can stand amongst the dragons.”