The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Leak Teases New Release on Nintendo Switch

Following its first arrival on Nintendo Switch back in 2017, it looks like Bethesda could now be planning to release a new version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the platform. Over the course of the past decade, it has been an ongoing joke that Bethesda continues to release new iterations of Skyrim almost incessantly. And while a number of fans have grown tired of seeing Skyrim endlessly released in this manner, others have continued to purchase the game with each new iteration. Fortunately, for those in this latter camp that own a Switch, it seems like Skyrim is soon set to arrive in a new form pretty soon.

In a new listing on the PEGI website, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition was found to have been rated for Nintendo Switch. Released in 2021 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to coincide with the game's 10th anniversary, the appropriately titled Anniversary Edition was the most extensive version of Skyrim to date that Bethesda had released. Not only did it contain the Special Edition version of Skyrim that had been released years prior, but it also included all of the game's DLC and a number of additional pieces of content. Switch fans have been asking Bethesda to bring this version of Skyrim to the platform since last year, and now, it seems to be happening.

It's worth noting that this new leak from PEGI in relation to Skyrim Anniversary Edition isn't one that has happened in isolation. Earlier this year, Anniversary Edition was also rated in the region of Taiwan, which gave us our first indication that the game could be heading to Switch. To see that PEGI has now rated this iteration of Skyrim suggests that an announcement and ensuing release from Bethesda is likely going to happen quite soon.

Do you have any interest in buying this new version of Skyrim on Switch? And when do you think that this version of the game will formally be announced for the platform? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.