Sledgehammer Games Co-Founder Glen Schofield Leaves Activision

After almost a decade with Activision, Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield has announced that he is no longer with the Call of Duty publisher.

Sledgehammer Games is one of the centrical studios for Activision and Schofield has been paramount with many amazing projects, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and more.

I’ve had a great run here at Activision; 3 COD’s- MW3, AW and WWll- that I’m proud of. I feel it’s time to try something new tho. I’ll be leaving Activision end of Dec. and taking some time off to relax. Then off to something else exciting.

— Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) December 10, 2018

“I’ve had a great run here at Activision,” Schofield mentioned on Twitter. “I feel it’s time to try something new [though]. I’ll be leaving Activision end of [December] and taking some time off to relax. Then off to something else exciting.”

This also comes on the heels of fellow co-founder Michael Condrey leaving earlier this year, meaning big changes for the company and how it operates. Luckily for those that are a fan of his work, this doesn’t mean Schofield is planning to retire – far from it in fact. He told our sister site GameSpot that he plans to “take my time finding my next gig. Make sure it’s exactly what I want to do,” but he doesn’t intend to retire. I still have a couple good games in me.”\

He added “I have nothing but good things to say about my time at Activision. After nine years of CoD (which I love), I just think I need a change. I seriously am going to take my time finding my next gig. Make sure it’s exactly what I want to do. I still have a couple good games in me.”

We’re sad to see him leave but we are excited to see what else he has in store! Whatever it is, we can’t wait to see what’s next!

