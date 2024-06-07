First Slitterhead Gameplay Revealed Alongside Release Date

It's been almost three years since Slitterhead was first revealed at The Game Awards in 2021. The horror game immediately captured the attention of genre fans, but details have been few and far between since. Thankfully, Bokeh Game Studio broke its silence today at another Geoff Keighley show, Summer Game Fest. The game's first trailer mostly focused on establishing the game's look and tone, while this time the focus was on the type of gameplay that can be expected. In the trailer, we can see the third-person combat, and how players will have to dispatch the game's nightmare-inducing enemies. The game will be released November 8th on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Summer Game Fest trailer for Slitterhead can be found below.

A New Game From a Pair of Silent Hill Veterans

Slitterhead is directed by Keiichiro Toyama. Toyama is the creator of the original Silent Hill, and some of the franchise's DNA can be seen in his newest game. The monster designs put a big focus on body horror; we've seen some Slitterhead's terrifying creatures popping forth from the host's head, before mutating into twisted and disturbing creatures. As we saw in the announcement trailer at The Game Awards, players will not be helpless against these things, as they'll be able to create weapons like swords by using blood.

Toyama's involvement alone would probably be enough to excite fans of Silent Hill, but Slitterhead will also feature music by Akira Yamaoka. While Toyama's involvement in Silent Hill ended with the first game, Yamaoka has remained involved with the series over the years; he provided the soundtrack for Silent Hill: The Short Message earlier this year, and his music can also be heard in the Silent Hill 2 remake which is coming to PS5 in October.

A Promising Start

There's still a lot we don't know about Slitterhead, but the game looks like it has a lot of potential. Fans of the survival horror genre have been talking about this game since it was first revealed, and it will be interesting to see their reception to the new trailer. Toyama is clearly making something much different from Silent Hill, but we can see how this game builds on his work in that game, as well as the Siren series. Hopefully Slitterhead can deliver an experience that lives up to Toyama's legacy, while also feeling unique!

