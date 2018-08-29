Two New ‘Sly Cooper 3’ Statues Revealed

Sly Cooper is a beloved franchise that PlayStation fans have fallen in love with through the years. With the animated series based off of our trusty hero coming next year, it’s the perfect time to commemorate such an iconic franchise. What better way to do just that than with these newly unveiled statues from Gaming Heads?

Just like previous pieces in their line, there are two editions: The Exclusive (bronze) and the Standard. Both are set at the same price point of $279.99, but the variation with the Exclusive can only be purchased through the Gaming Heads website. The Regular edition can be found through third party sites, and even a few select retailers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Exclusive Edition’s listing page, “Gaming Heads is proud to present the Sly Cooper 3 Exclusive Edition Statue (also available in a classic edition). Sly is a raccoon who is descended from a long line of master thieves and uses his skills, with the help of his long-time friends, to pull off heists from legit criminals. Standing approximately 13.5 inches tall, this beautifully designed ⅙ scale piece is carefully cast in polystone resin and hand-painted by artisans to depict Sly Cooper as found in Sly 3 Honor Among Thieves™. Each edition of the Sly Cooper 3 Statue can be posed with either his cane in front of him or over his shoulder.”

You can also see this incredible collectible statue in action with the video at the top of the article. If you want to add this bad boy to your collection, you’re going to want to act fast. The Exclusive version is limited to just 350 pieces world-wide, so if the bronze stylization is up to your standards, you’re going to want to go ahead and put that pre-order in.

If the price is a little bit too high, don’t worry. The team at Gaming Heads is known for offering different options for buyers. In this case, a four month payment option plan is available at 60 dollars, plus the final balance when it’s ready to ship.

You can pre-order your own Sly Cooper right here.

