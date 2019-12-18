Sly Cooper Lead Designer Would Love to Make a New Game

We haven’t gotten a Sly Cooper game since 2013, when Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time hit PlayStation 3 and PS Vita to a critical reception that ranged from middling to good. And while the series has its hardcore and nostalgic fans, it never really took off in a big way for Sony, hence why we haven’t seen it since 2013. That said, Thieves in Time notably ended on a cliffhanger and demand for another entry is slowly but surely growing. Whether Sony will bring the series back, who knows, but lead designer on Thieves of Times, Matt Kraemer, sure would like to see the series make a comeback.

“We love Sly,” said Kraemer while speaking to Kinda Funny Games. “I’ll tell you a tidbit of information. The original first episode of Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time was suppose to be Egypt in Sly Tutankhamen and Egypt was going to be a DLC episode. That was the intention and we never got to finish that out. I do [and the team] at Sanzaru have the story and the whole episode done on paper form.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kraemer continued:

“We would love to come back to that world. I hate leaving him there and it’s the question we get the most. So all I can is that if you guys want more Sly Cooper let Sony know. We are always ready to dig into that and it was a great franchise to work on. It was a great project.”

As you may know, Sly Cooper is traditionally a Sucker Punch series, but the chances of it returning to it are pretty slim, especially with Ghost of Tsushima on the horizon. In fact, if the studio were to dip back into its past games, you’d reckon it would be Infamous, not Sly Cooper. That said, towards the end of the series’ life, developer Sanzaru Games took it over, which the aforementioned Kraemer is a part of. In other words, if it does return, it could be via Sanzaru Games, whose most recent work includes Asgard’s Wrath and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

Anyway, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information PlayStation, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of all things PlayStation by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should Sony bring back Sly Cooper or does it have bigger fish to fry these days?

Thanks, The PlayStation Brahs.