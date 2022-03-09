Sly Cooper PS5 Developer Potentially Revealed

The developer behind the rumored PlayStation 5 installment in Sony’s Sly Cooper series has potentially been revealed. Over the past week, numerous rumors and reports have started to emerge with new details regarding the revitalization of Sly Cooper on PS5. And although PlayStation itself has yet to confirm in any capacity that Sly Cooper will actually be coming back with a new game for PS5, it sounds like we might know which studio is working on the title behind the scenes.

According to a new report from one Nick Baker, who has previously had insider information related to upcoming video games, the studio that may be working on this new Sly Cooper title is that of Pixel Opus. In a message on Twitter, Baker said that he has been informed by a source that Pixel Opus is collaborating with Sony Animation to develop the latest entry in the long-running action-platformer series. Baker didn’t have much else to say regarding this topic and even stressed himself that he’s “not 100% certain” that this is accurate. As such, take what has been expressed here with a grain of salt.

Ok…so, my source *has* given me the green light, but we’re still not 100% certain. But it’s believed that Pixel Opus (as many of you have guessed) possibly in collaboration with Sony Animation are the ones working on Sly. I also believe Sony Animation is on the cartoon project https://t.co/HcIY0UjFpz — Marvel vs CapNick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) March 9, 2022

For those that may be unaware, Pixel Opus is the studio that most recently developed the PS4-exclusive game Concrete Genie. Released in 2019, Concrete Genie is an action-adventure title that featured a similarly vibrant art style compared to the Sly Cooper series. In recent years, Pixel Opus has been confirmed to be working on a new project, but the details surrounding the studio’s next game haven’t come to light. Based on this new information, Sly Cooper now sounds like it could be the game that the developer is working on, although it might take a bit longer for us to receive an official confirmation. Given that a new State of Play presentation is being held this afternoon, though, perhaps we could hear more about Sly Cooper at this time.

