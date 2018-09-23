Rumor: ‘Smite’ Could Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

When it was released back in 2014 (and later for consoles), Smite became a go-to favorite for the MOBA community, and continues to draw a pretty good crowd today. That's good news for Hi-Rez Studios, and ties in with a rumor that we could be seeing the game make its way to Nintendo Switch sooner rather than later.

This comes from a report filed by Nintendo Life. A recent patch for Smite on other platforms has hinted that a Nintendo Switch version is in the works. A site called Smite Data Mining indicates that, in said patch notes, it's located a reference to a potential version for the handheld/console hybrid, making mention of something that ties in under the Oasis tag.

Hi-Rez Studios hasn't confirmed anything yet, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise. After all, Paladins arrived for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year and has become a huge hit for the system, even with the competition from Fortnite, which came out around the same time. So another game -- and one that wouldn't require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play, mind you -- would be a perfect fit for the system.

Smite has been doing really well across the board, particularly on consoles, as Hi-Rez has continuously updated those versions with new gods and goddesses to play as, as well as tweaks to make the game run better than ever. And there's no question that the game would be a fit in the Nintendo Switch's library, especially considering that the closest thing it has to MOBA competition is Arena of Valor, which arrives this Tuesday for the system.

We'll let you know if the publisher announces anything, but here's the official description for Smite, in case you need to catch up on what it's about:

SMITE is the online battleground of the gods. Players choose from a diverse cast of deities and use their unique powers to triumph over the opposition in 5v5 team matches. SMITE is a new take on the MOBA genre; rather than observing from above the action, the game's third person perspective puts players into the thick of combat.