Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Gets New Update With Free DLC

Atlus has released a substantial new update today for Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance that notably gives players access to a slew of free DLC. Throughout 2024, Atlus has released a trio of big games that include SMT 5: Vengeance in addition to Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio. And while SMT 5 might be the least played of this group, that hasn’t stopped Atlus from continuing to support the game in a big way.

As of this moment, update version 1.0.3 for Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance is available to download across all platforms. The patch primarily centers around new DLC that has been added to the game without any charge. This DLC includes six new Demon Navigators that players can now use, a new subquest to complete, a new Demon to unlock, and the arrival of “Elite Virtual Trainers” to put your battle skills to the test. All of this has been brought to SMT 5: Vengeance with this patch alongside some smaller fixes associated with graphics and voiceover.

To get a look at everything that has been altered in greater detail, you can find the full patch notes for this new Shin Megami 5: Vengeance update attached below.

Content additions

Six new Demon Navigators have been added based on your community vote! Mara, Idun, Mothman, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Hell Biker, and Cleopatra have been added. These demons will appear at specific points in Da’at and can accompany you as Demon Navigators when spoken to. ※ Some Demon Navigators can only be unlocked by completing specific subquests.

The subquest “The Guardian of Light” has been added. Da’at: You can accept the sub-quest by speaking to Goko in Taito Ward.

The brand-new demon, Marici of the Kishin race, has been added. Marici can be recruited and unlocked for fusion by completing the subquest “The Guardian of Light”.

The “Elite Virtual Trainers” have been added. After completing certain subquests, you can take on a series of brutal battles against the powerful demons that appeared in those subquests by speaking to the female researcher in the terminal room at the Tokyo Diet Building.



Bug Fixes