Snap Up Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Piranha Plant Poseable Lamp

Don’t worry Nintendo fans – this Super Mario Bros. Piranha Plant has been fully domesticated! In fact, this Piranha Plant has been trained to hold a light in its maw and illuminate whatever needs illuminating. You can even pose the stem to focus the light.

The lamp is USB powered and measures approx. 20-inches tall. You can pre-adopt one right here for $48.99 with free shipping slated for June. We can assure you that reports about missing cats after purchasing the Piranha Plant lamp are vastly overblown. A few cases at most.

If you would rather not take the risk, a Super Star lamp is also up for pre-order for $44.99 with free shipping slated for March. This cute little light even projects stars on your walls and / or ceiling.

You can check out more Nintendo merch right here. It’s filled with the kind of stuff we would expect to see in Super Nintendo World gift shops when the attraction opens at Universal Studios Japan this summer.

Finally, two new Super Smash Bros. series amiibo are dropping tomorrow, January 17th, and you can still pre-order them at the time of writing. The wave includes Dark Samus from the Metroid series (which is especially great) and Richter Belmont from the Castlevania series.

Currently, you can pre-order the Dark Samus amiibo here at Walmart with free shipping and here at Best Buy (store pickup only). The Richer Bellmont amiibo is also available to pre-order here at Walmart with free shipping and here at Best Buy with free shipping.

