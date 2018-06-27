Snapchat Is Reportedly Adding Games

Snapchat might be getting games in the future according to information from sources familiar with the situation.

The social media app that lets you send a quick photo or video with all sorts of overlays and features has flirted with the idea of adding games in the past with game-like features allowing for more interaction, and according to The Information, full-on games are coming later this year. According to a report from The Information that was shared earlier today, two different sources familiar with the Snapchat gaming matter said that a platform is coming in the fall that will allow third-party developers to create playable games that’ll find a home within the app.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More information acquired by The Information suggests that Snap’s plans to add the games to the app are moving right along as well with a source saying that one game publisher has already been lined up to create Snapchat games. The supposed gaming platform is suggested to be a full in-app area for players to browse and select games of their choosing.

Snap declined to comment on The Information’s report, so it hasn’t been confirmed yet if these in-app games are indeed in the works.

Snappables, the feature that was introduced to Snapchat earlier in the year and is showcased in the trailer above, was one of Snap’s initial voyages into the world of app gaming. The AR Snapchat feature let app users play through different games by either using touch or motion controls as well as different expressions. The games connected Snapchat users with their in-app friends as well by allowing them to compete against others by showing off everyone’s high scores, a small feature that could result in people spending more time in the app.

Considering what other mobile social media apps are doing, it wouldn’t be unrealistic to believe that the Snapchat games are indeed on the way in the future. For those who have the Facebook Messenger app that’s required for messaged Facebook friends on mobile devices, you’ll recall that there’s a section within the app for Facebook Games. Words With Friends, UNO, Solitaire, and more are among the quick-and-easy games that are found in the app, though if Snap is indeed contacting third-party creators to publish games on the platform, Snapchat users can possibly expect some different ideas to come to the app.

Snap hasn’t confirmed the supposed gaming platform. You can read The Information’s full report here.