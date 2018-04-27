SNES Classic Edition Back in Stock at GameStop

It’s SNES time. That’s right, the Super NES Classic Edition is back in stock and ready to be gobbled up at GameStop.

As you will know by now, these digital shelf re-stockings don’t last very long, so if you got some cash and a need for an SNES Classic Edition, don’t think, just add that bad boy to your cart (listing right here).

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the SNES Classic, there’s a variety of bundles available at a range of prices, including a SNES Classsic bundled with a third-party extra controller (blue or red). And given the default controllers infamously have short cables, this is actually a great snag, especially when you factor in the discounted price.

As suggested above, if you’re trying to get your paws on this thing, you should stop reading and immediately order one while they are still available. Every time it gets re-stocked on any website, it goes very, very quickly. And while production was ramped up after the holidays, it still isn’t enough to satiate demand. It is still very difficult to get one, and this may be the case for a long time, if not for the remainder of its production.

Further, if you’re having no luck online, consider heading down to or calling your local brick-and-mortar stores to see if they have any in-person stock sitting around. It may seem unlikely, but you will be surprised how many stores will just have a few sitting on shelves waiting for a home on any given day. Supply may be larger on online, but so is the competition to acquire one. It’s worth a shot if you can’t wait any longer to get yours.

Nintendo has already outlined its plan to continue SNES Classic Edition production – as well as the NES Class Edition production – through 2018, so if you can’t grab one this week or anytime soon, don’t fret, because there will be other opportunities. And of course when the next opportunity comes, we will let you know as quickly as possible.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.