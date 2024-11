SNES Classic Edition In-Stock at Amazon

If you’ve been searching for a Super NES Classic Edition, you’re not alone! Many retro game lovers are still trying to get their paws on the adorable little throwback console, and now you finally have another chance. The console is currently available to order on Amazon, where it will be back in stock in a few days’ time. If you want one, I’d make sure to order it now while you still can! You can find one right here.

Scroll down just a little bit and you should see the SNES Classic near the top, along with some related accessories. The SNES has come and gone from Amazon, with and without some issues, but this is the first time in a pretty long time that we’ve seen it up and ready to order for more than a few minutes. Those of you who have Amazon Prime will want to take advantage of this so your adorable new console can be waiting for you by the end of the week!

If you’re trying to get your hands on this thing, then you should probably stop reading immediately and go order yours while you still can. Every time we’ve seen this go live on Amazon, GameStop, ThinkGeek, Best Buy, or Walmart, it sells out within minutes. Nintendo promised that it would be ramping up production of the SNES Classic Edition after the holidays, which we assume it did, but that doesn’t mean that demand has waned at all. This thing is still hot, and you’ll be lucky to snag one.

If you don’t manage to grab one online today, consider calling around to your local brick-and-mortar stores to see if they’ve replenished their stock. I’ve been seeing anecdotes reporting walking into Walmarts and Targets and seeing SNES minis on store shelves. If Nintendo did ramp up supply, and everyone continues to search online, you might have a good chance of scoring one if you’re willing to drive down the street.

Keep the faith, retro game lovers. We know that Nintendo plans to continue producing the SNES Classic Edition as well as the NES Classic Edition long into 2018, so if you don’t unwrap one this week or next week, or get one for the gamer in your life, you’ll have another chance in the coming weeks and months. We’ll keep you updated with availability.

If you missed out this time, that’s OK – there’s another option. Check out the SupaRetroN HD available here to still get your retro fix on.

