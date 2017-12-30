SNES Classic Edition In-Stock Limited Time Only

The elusive SNES Classic is back in stock, but as usual – it’s only for a very limited amount of time! Don’t pay those scalpers when you can get this throwback bundle of nostalgia for retail price and relive those pixelated glory days with a miniature version of a beloved system!

The SNES Classic Edition is available on Amazon Prime Now, but only in limited stock and in select cities. If you live in one of these areas, you are going to want to act fast:

Atlanta

Charlotte

Los Angeles

Manhattan

Nashville

Phoenix

Portland

Raleigh

Seattle

Washington DC

If you’re trying to get your hands on this thing, then you should probably stop reading immediately and go order yours while you still can. Every time we’ve seen this go live on Amazon, GameStop, ThinkGeek, Best Buy, or Walmart, it sells out within minutes. Nintendo promised that it would be ramping up production of the SNES Classic Edition for the holidays, which we assume it did, but that doesn’t mean that demand has waned at all. This thing is still hot, and you’ll be lucky to snag one.

Keep the faith, retro game lovers. We know that Nintendo plans to continue producing the SNES Classic Edition as well as the NES Classic Edition into 2018, so if you don’t unwrap one on Christmas morning, or get one for the gamer in your life, you’ll have another chance in the coming weeks. We’ll keep you updated with availability. For now, may the odds be ever in your favor, Nintendo lovers.

If you missed out this time, that’s OK – there’s another option. Don’t forget to check out the SupaRetroN HD available here to still get your retro fix on, without having to pay those inflated scalper prices.