Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Now Only $1.99 on eShop

A Nintendo Switch exclusive game is currently only $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop thanks to a substantial 86 percent discount. This is consequently the cheapest the Nintendo Switch game has ever been not just on the Nintendo eShop, but anywhere. That said, this Nintendo eShop deal for the Nintendo Switch game is only available until June 19. After this, the Switch game will revert back to its normal price point of $14.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the Nintendo Switch game in question, it hails from 2017, the launch year of the Nintendo Switch. It was this year the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Fire Emblem Warriors all released. These were the highlight games for Nintendo Switch owners in 2017, but there were smaller exclusives as well, such as Golf Story from Australian studio Sidebar Games, who also served as publisher.

As its name may suggest, Golf Story is predominately inspired by Mario Golf on Game Boy Color, which released 18 years before it in 1999. Upon release, Golf Story earned a 78 on Metacritic, and notably picked up a nomination for Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards that year. Equally, it was nominated for Best Debut at the GDC Awards as well. Meanwhile, in 2022 it was followed up by an in-direct sequel in the form of Sports Story, another Nintendo Switch exclusive, which arrived in 2022. Unfortunately, Sports Story is not on sale.

“Golf Story combines the sheer excitement of golf with a serious story that plays out over 8 different courses,” reads an official description of the game on the Nintendo Switch eShop, for those unfamiliar with it. “Play the story of a golfer who is forced to give up all that he holds dear for one last shot at accomplishing his dreams. But all is not so simple in the world of golf. To best today’s players you have to be able to keep up with them both on and off the course.”

Play video

In addition to $1.99, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users will need to fork over 1.3 GB of space to download Golf Story. This also applies to Nintendo Switch 2, where the game is set to be backward compatible. For all of this, Nintendo Switch users get a game that is about 15 to 20 hours long.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals — click here.