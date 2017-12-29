SNK Has Big Plans For 2018, Including A 40th Anniversary Celebration And King Of Fighters XIV Update

SNK has had a pretty good year when it comes to being back in the gaming spotlight, as a number of the company’s Neo-Geo titles have been re-released for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, thanks to the Arcade Archives brand. But this appears to be merely the beginning, as 2018 will be a much bigger year for the company.

Recently, 4Gamer published a huge special in which it talked to over 100 different Japanese developers about their plans for the forthcoming year. SNK’s comments, however, really stood out, because the company apparently has some big plans for 2018, revolving around its 40th anniversary.

Yasuyuki Oda, who serves as game department vice manager and first studio producer for SNK, explained, “Thanks to everyone, in 2018 we will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the SNK brand.” He didn’t say how exactly, but there’s a possibility that the company could have some Neo-Geo related surprises in store, as well as stuff revolving around the company’s biggest hits, like Ikari Warriors.

But the company will have big plans for its King of Fighters fanbase. “On the game side, we have new title releases and announcements for both consoles and apps (I cannot say anything yet!), and we are also planning to update The King of Fighters XIV, which is available now.”

This update will likely come with new characters to be introduced to the game, although a time frame hasn’t been given yet.

There is one product that’s coming for sure, though – a new manga. “First, the King of Fighters manga will start on New Year’s Day! We are also preparing 40th anniversary commemoration goods, which will be gradually released mainly through the SNK Online Shop. Please look forward to SNK in 2018!”

So, shirts? A new console? Socks? Magician Lord costume? Whatever the case, SNK has something big in mind, and we can’t wait to see what it is.

Be sure to check out the 4Gamer piece to learn about other big projects that are on the way, including the return of a Secret of Mana artist for a new project, and an update for Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch. Atlus also discussed its forthcoming games, including the remaster of Catherine.