SNK Hints At Major New Game Reveal Next Week

SNK has been keeping pretty busy on the fighting front as of late, between its King of Fighters XIV release and the forthcoming SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, which arrives this week for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. But some players are wondering what the company is up to next, as it’s just kicked off a new countdown that’s leading up to a huge game reveal.

Over on the company’s Japanese website, it noted that something big will be coming on September 10, 2018, in just over seven days’ time. Though it didn’t indicate what it’s going to be showing just yet, there are two hints that give us an idea of what to expect.

The first is the tagline “A new dawn rises…” That could indicate a new start for one of the company’s many fighting franchises, some of which haven’t been seen in years.

Then there’s the second, which is the font that’s used on the page. As you can see, it looks like something that could be utilized for a game such as The Last Blade or even Samurai Shodown.

Again, the company isn’t saying just what it has planned yet. It did, however, correct its statement that several game announcements were planned for the time. It looks like, instead, it’ll be focusing on just one. You can see the tweet in question below.

NEW SNK GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS //t.co/E7RUguczU8 — SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) September 3, 2018

Honestly, we’d be just fine with seeing a new Samurai Shodown pop up, with the same level of quality as King of Fighters XIV. But it’s also been awhile since we’ve seen The Last Blade in action. And a few fans are even wondering if we could see a follow-up to the company’s team-up with Capcom, SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos, which came out years ago for the Neo-Geo console. (We’re also fans of SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, which also came out for Neo-Geo Pocket.)

Whatever SNK has planned, its fanbase is watching very carefully. Between this forthcoming announcement and its Neo-Geo mini arcade cabinets, it’s looking to have a rather sweet finish to its 2018 gaming season. We’ll see what it has planned soon enough!