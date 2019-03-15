Snoop Dogg’s ‘The Gangsta Gaming League’ Esports Series Is Now Live

Rapper and plant-life connoisseur Snoop Dogg is also known for his love of gaming and now he’s even more immersed in our world with his new esports series, the Gangsta Gaming League. His first entry into his new endeavor went live yesterday, kickstarting a beautiful new journey for all of us to take, even without our very own “Merry” Jane.

His new series is a collaboration with his “closest gaming friends” including the likes of Young Sagg, Tripo Loc, Lala, Red Grant, and Waniac. Each player fights to become the “Top Dogg” (get it?) and a cut of $11,000 prize money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on the official “Merry Jane” website, they were very clear on one point outside of games. “This is one professional sports league that will most definitely allow the use of cannabis, as players compete to get the high score.”

This isn’t the first time Snoop has delved into this arena as industry expert Rod Breslau pointed out:

uncut footage of the best commissioner in esports history @snoopdogg getting his personalized cripped out xbox 360 when it launched pic.twitter.com/tP7hQBN7vS — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) March 14, 2019

But it’s good to see he’s back and up to his familiar shenanigans. With EA Play this year ahead of EA focusing on more playing, less oddly stale conferences, maybe we’ll even see Snoop return to show off his esports and FPS skills. Or he could just fake another stream like he did last year, because that was pretty hilarious.

Thoughts on Snoop’s latest venture? Who would you like to see the rapper go head-to-head with in gaming? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!