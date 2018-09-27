Here’s How You Can Win A ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Xbox One X Console

What’s better than winning an Xbox One X for nothing? Well, my friend that would be winning one featuring Star Wars’ iconic Millennium Falcon with some snazzy Solo: A Star Wars story styling to boot.

Luckily you’ve got a chance to do just that thanks to Lucasfilm, Xbox, and ComicBook.com. To celebrate the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm and Xbox are excited to announce the Xbox One X Solo Custom Console Sweepstakes, which gives you a chance to win a slick Solo styled Xbox One X featuring the Millennium Falcon.

The yellow, black, and white color scheme looks ripped straight from the movie, but it gets better, as the contest will also include a Solo branded controller to match the console.

Not only that but you’ll also win a physical copy of Solo: A Star Wars Story on 4K Ultra HD, which you can play on your new Xbox One X. That’s called synergy folks!

You can take a look at the new console in the image and enter the contest right here.

You can find out more about Solo: A Star Wars Story below.

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Enter now for your chance to win at soloxboxsweeps.com from now until September 30, 2018. Open to U.S. and Canadian (excluding Quebec) residents only.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is available digitally on the Microsoft Store on September 14 and on Blu-ray September 25. New on 4K Ultra HD.