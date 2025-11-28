Some of Fortnite’s Rarest Skins Ever Return Tomorrow After 3 Years

Fortnite is popular for a lot of reasons, including its engaging battle royale gameplay. But the game’s ever-changing lineup of skins is a big sell. Epic Games has featured collab content from all kinds of popular franchises over the years, from Star Wars to Family Guy and beyond. Many of these skins are rare, available only for a limited time and resurface only on special occasions. Such is the case for a major Netflix collab first released in 2021.

On November 29th, the Arcane crossover skins are coming back to Fortnite. These skins for the show’s starring characters, Jinx and Vi, first arrived in 2021 as part of a promotion for the Netflix series based on League of Legends. They were retired from the Fortnite Shop in February 2022 and haven’t been seen since. Given the popularity of the series and its main characters, the skins are among the most requested items from players. Now, it looks like players are going to get their wish.

Jinx and Vi Skins Return to Fortnite, And Fans Are Thrilled

Rumors that the Arcane skins might finally return to Fortnite started circulating earlier this week. Today, Fortnite confirmed the news with an Instagram post in collaboration with the official Arcane account. Whether this has anything to do with Arcane prepping to tease big news remains to be seen, though the creators have reportedly been working on a new show within the same universe. Whether or not it comes with big news from Netflix, though, the much-requested Arcane skins are coming back to Fortnite.

The Arcane crossover skins for Jinx and Vi are set to return to the Fortnite Shop on November 29th. Alongside the re-release of the skins, Fortnite will play “Enemy,” the Arcane theme song, in the lobby when the skins drop. Epic Games hasn’t confirmed what the prices for the returning skins will look like just yet. But most skins tend to have a fixed price in Fortnite, so they should return at their original pricing. That means the Vi and Jinx skins should cost 1,500 V-Bucks each.

For those still enjoying LEGO Fortnite, there’s more good news. The Jinx and Vi skins are confirmed to also be available in LEGO form this time around, something that wasn’t possible when the skins debuted in 2021, since LEGO Fortnite wasn’t out yet. That means you can take your Vi and Jinx looks to the LEGO side of the game as well as to Battle Royale.

Tomorrow and now with LEGO Styles 😉 pic.twitter.com/SJDD0jpChh — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) November 28, 2025

The returning Arcane skins will be available starting sometime in the evening on November 29th. Epic Games has not confirmed how long the items will be available for. So, if you’ve been waiting for your moment to secure a Jinx or Vi skin, you may want to keep an eye out for their epic return. For now, it looks like this is just the return of prior skins, but some fans are hoping that their popularity could mean more League of Legends and Arcane crossovers in the future.

