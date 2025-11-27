Fortnite’s New Teaser Hints At Chapter 7’s Big Push

Fortnite fans have had plenty of fun (and found a little bit of controversy) in The Simpsons Battle Pass, but things are set to go even bigger in the upcoming Chapter 7. The cel-shaded Battle Pass has been a great way to finish Chapter 6, with the “Zero Hour” crossover event poised to close out the season on an epic note. However, Epic Games has been fairly tight-lipped about the shape of how Chapter 7 will transform the game going forward.

While players know it’ll have something to do with Kill Bill and that Uma Thurman’s Bride will become an available costume to wear into firefights, the full scope of the changes for the season is still being kept under wraps until after “Zero Hour” officially begins. However, a brief teaser published through social media hints that the scope of the season might be larger than just Tarantino’s action epic.

Fortnite Season 7 Is Building On The Legacy Of Kill Bill And Exploding Out Of Zero Hour

Fortnite‘s “Chapter 7” officially begins on November 30, 2025, and fans are dying to know what that means for the next season of the shooter. This will pick up in the immediate aftermath of the next Fortnite Live event, “Zero Hour,” which begins November 29 at 11:00 AM PST. However, what comes after that is still being kept from Fortnite fans. We do know that it will have something to do with “The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge,” a reference to a cut sequence from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films. Teasers for “The Lost Chapter” hint that Tarantino is involved in the season.

Fans eager to dive into the game will need to step away from Fortnite for a bit following the conclusion of The Simpsons Battle Pass, however, as the servers will be down for a time while the update goes into effect. Hopefully, Epic Games won’t suffer from the same difficulties that complicated gameplay when the Battle Pass launched earlier this month, and coincided with the Epic Games titles all going down for a brief period. Players excited for this shift also need to make sure to log in to the game between November 27 and December 1, as they’ll unlock the Yuki Yubari outfit for free — and be fully prepared to bring her into the battlefield as soon as Chapter 7 starts.

What Will Fortnite Chapter 7 Be About?

While the full scope of the new season remains a mystery to Fortnite players, a brief teaser for Season 7 released on social media on November 25 suggested that it won’t just be Kill Bill that the season is focusing on. The tease also includes Marty McFly from the Back to the Future series, as well as a lion surfer and a few other unidentified characters. At the center of the monitoring station is a masked figure, watching it all unfold.

The Island has a new problem. A big one. fn.gg/zerohour — Fortnite News (@fortnite-game.bsky.social) 2025-11-26T08:23:06.306Z

It’s been hard to keep this to ourselves, but ComicBook.com actually got to check out an early look at Chapter 7 during a sneak peek event, and know more about the overall direction for Fortnite‘s next season than we’ve been able to openly discuss. We’ve got plenty to talk about, but we have to wait for the full announcement before we can dive into what it is and what fans can expect. If you want to hear our full thoughts, make sure to check out our coverage on the next season of the free-to-play shooter on November 29. Until then, enjoy Springfield while you can and get ready for one of Fortnite‘s most ambitious expansions yet.